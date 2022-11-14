The scene on S. Burlington Drive where Muncie police are investigating a shooting.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police said a 4-year-old child is dead after being shot on Monday afternoon.

According to the Muncie Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive with officers called to the residence at 12:11 p.m.

Police confirmed a 4-year-old child was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The scene of the shooting on S. Burlington Drive in Muncie

The scene of the shooting on S. Burlington Drive in Muncie

The scene of the shooting on S. Burlington Drive in Muncie

The 4-year-old was rushed to a hospital but did not survive their injury, police said.

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing and police have not released any further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.