PLAINFIELD — Plainfield Fire is seeking the community’s help in finding a missing 4-year-old child.

Fiedwemya Fiefe was last seen Thursday at 1:01 p.m. She is described as a black female, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 35 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a long pink night gown.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Fiedwemya’s whereabouts you are asked to call Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700.