INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple Indiana residents matched some of the numbers of the winning Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday evening, winning thousands of dollars in the process.

According to a news release from Hoosier Lottery, one $20,000 winning ticket and three $10,000 winning tickets sold in Indiana on Tuesday at the following locations:

$20,000 winning ticket was purchased at Big Red Liquors #202 at 5510 N. Emerson Way in Indianapolis;

$10,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Family Express #20 at 4093 E. US Hwy 20 in Rolling Prairie;

$10,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Speedway #5487 at 2075 E. Ireland Rd. in South Bend;

$10,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Family Express #84 at 1160 Executive Dr. in Warsaw.

According to the release, three entries matched four out of the five numbers and the Mega Ball, while one matched four out of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of two.

This comes as a Florida resident won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night with the numbers 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and a 14 yellow ball.

Officials encouraged the ticket holders to ensure their ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service for specific claim instructions.

The next Mega Millions jackpot is scheduled for Friday with an estimated $20 million jackpot.