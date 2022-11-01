INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets.

Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Oct. 31 drawing were: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

Here are the locations:

A $1 million winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville

Two $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Save-A-Step Food Mart #42 located at 3010 St. Joseph Road in New Albany

One $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville

Ticket holders should make sure they have their ticket in a safe place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

No one won Monday night’s Powerball jackpot. The next drawing is Wednesday, with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion.