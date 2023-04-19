INDIANAPOLIS – Four Indianapolis-area GetGo locations will soon be under new ownership.

The GetGo Café + Market stores officially closed for business at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17. They’ll reopen under new management in the “next week or two,” according to a GetGo spokesperson.

The affected locations are:

2102 N Post Rd (#7530)

6279 West 38th St (#7570)

1545 East 38th St (#7571)

5585 Georgetown Rd (#7572)

“After a careful evaluation of our business, these stores had unique challenges that made it difficult to maintain our high standards and our food-first approach. As such, we made the difficult decision to sell these stores,” the company said in a statement.

Employees had the option to transfer to other GetGo locations in the area; “most accepted the opportunity to stay with GetGo,” the company said.

All four locations had BP-branded fuel; the new owners will continue to offer BP gas. The company said it had no plans to close additional GetGo locations in Indiana.

“We remain committed to this area and will continue to invest in both our GetGo and Market District brands here,” the company said.