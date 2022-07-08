INDIANAPOLIS — Millions of dollars are going toward new ramps, sidewalks, curbs, street signals and more right now in Indianapolis in an effort to improve pedestrian safety.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we have seen nationwide an increase in crashes related to pedestrians,” said Indianapolis Dept. of Public Works Director Dan Parker.

So far this year there have been 141 crashes involving a pedestrian. Compared to this point in 2019, there had only been 122 crashes involving a pedestrian. Parker and other city leaders are taking measures to try and fight the issue.

“We have a really active program going on for pedestrian and bike safety,” Parker said.

On Friday Parker, Mayor Joe Hogsett and City-County Council President Vop Osili went over the latest part of that plan – $4.5 million for pedestrian safety improvements. All of the improvements are coming to parts of downtown Indy and the southeast area.

152 ADA-compliant ramps

109 crosswalks

4,835 linear feet of curbs

2,863 linear feet of rehabilitated sidewalks

12 new street signals

A portion of the improvements were funded by federal dollars.

”These improvements would not have been possible with city dollars alone,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

All of these improvement comes within a half-mile of the southern corridor of the IndyGo Red Line. The improvements are meant to make the trek from bus stop to front door easier on transit riders.

Sixty intersections are slated for improvement. Parker said a variety of factors went into selecting these including crash data.

”These locations were looked at based on the fact that how many crashes that were with pedestrians or how many crashes, in general, happened at these locations,” Parker said.

As for what goes into deciding what intersection gets all or some of these improvements, Parker said that’s all in the design process.

“If a sidewalk is in good shape, we obviously don’t touch it,” Parker said. “But we do look at those places where the sidewalk is crumbling to see where we can fix it or where a curb is crumbling.”

Biking advocate Connie Szabo Schmucker knows firsthand the pedestrian and bicycle safety crisis happening across the country and here in Indy right now.

“Pedestrians and bicyclists are the most vulnerable,” she said.

As the Advocacy Director for Bicycle Garage Indy Schmucker appreciates anything to help the problem, but said there is still a lot more to be done to make streets safer for everyone. Looking into how infrastructure can create crashes is one of them.

“If you have 10 errant drivers in this same area then there is something that allows them to be an errant driver, so you can change the infrastructure to protect people,” Schmucker said.

Here is a full list of all 61 intersections getting some sort of improvement as part of the project. DPW said all improvements should be finished by the end of the construction season.

Intersection improvements at Street 1 x Street 2 Street 1 Street 2 Allen Ave Southern Ave Applegate St Southern Ave Barth Ave Pleasant Run Pkwy N Pennsylvania St Court St Delaware St 9th St East St Georgia St East St Prospect St East St Lord St East St Louisiana St East St Morris St Elm St Grove St State St Pleasant Run Pkwy N Greer St Stevens St Greer St Norwood St Grove St Hosbrook St West St Indiana St (all quadrants) West St Gardner Ln West St Ohio St West St Henry St Kelly St Boyd Ave Prospect St Evision St Leonard St Prospect St W Prospect St Laurel St N Prospect St Laurel St S Prospect St Linden St Prospect St Olive St Prospect St Spruce St Prospect St St Patrick St Woodlawn Ave St Patrick St Prospect St State St Madison Ave Henry St Maryland St Alabama St Maryland St West St Meridian St Louisiana St East St Merrill St Pennsylvania St 9th St Pennsylvania St Wabash St Delaware St North St Raymond St Barth Ave Sanders St Barth Ave Lexington Ave Spruce St Palmer St Ringgold Ave Raymond St Ringgold Ave Raymond St Napoleon St Raymond St Garfield Dr S Raymond St State St Southern Ave Napoleon St Troy Ave Boyd Ave Barth Ave Pleasant Run Pkwy S Senate Ave North St Stevens St Noble St (W Approach) Walker Ave Wade St Alabama St Walnut St Woodlawn Ave Laurel St Woodlawn Ave Olive St Shelby St Cruft St Shelby St Hoefgen St Hanna Ave Midblock Crossing 1 (near Otterbein Ave) Hanna Ave Midblock Crossing 2 Hanna Ave Midblock Crossing 3 (near Wesley Dr) Hanna Ave Midblock Crossing 4 (near State Ave)