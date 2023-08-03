BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A thief who struck at a Bloomington pool concession stand this week stole more than 300 hot dogs.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday to Bryan Park Pool located at 1020 S. Woodlawn Ave. The manager, who’d arrived at the pool that morning, called 911 after noticing someone had broken in.

Police said the thief or thieves climbed over the fence surrounding the pool and tried to get into the concession stand by forcing open a pair of doors on the south side of the building. After that proved unsuccessful, the perpetrators removed screws from a concession stand window to get inside.

The manager told police that 15 packages of Ball Park hot dogs were missing, along with about 40 drinks from the refrigerator. Several bags of chips and candy were also gone.

The hot dogs were in 24-count packages, meaning the thieves got away with 360 Ball Park franks.

Bloomington police said there were no suspects in the burglary, which remains under investigation.