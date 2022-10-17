GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three people were taken to the hospital following an overnight apartment fire in Greenfield.

The three individuals suffered from smoke inhalation, according to Jason Horning, deputy chief with the Greenfield Fire Department. Everyone else has been accounted for and the American Red Cross has been called to the scene to help those affected.

Horning said the two-alarm fire broke out at Greenfield Crossings Apartments in the early morning hours. Nearly every fire department in the county arrived to provide assistance, Horning said. The city of Lawrence also provided aid.

Scene of fire on October 17, 2022

The first crews to respond reported seeing flames coming through the roof. Light winds contributed to the spread. The floor collapsed in two of the apartments, providing an additional challenge for firefighters.

Crews reported significant damage to four upstairs apartments and two downstairs units. Crews were expected to remain at the scene to handle hotspots and cleanup.

Residents were hoping to salvage some belongings from the first-floor apartments, Horning said. The cause remains under investigation.