PERRY COUNTY, Ind. – Police in southern Indiana arrested three people accused of attempted murder.

Their alleged weapon of choice?

A baseball bat.

Three people are now in custody on multiple charges: 30-year-old Jacob Burch of Huntingburg; 28-year-old Dakota Hedinger of Cannelton and 23-year-old Elizabeth Potts of Eastview, Kentucky.

All three face a long list of charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated battery with serious permanent disfigurement, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon, among others.

According to Indiana State Police, Potts lured the victim to a park in Cannelton on Dec. 3, 2022, where Burch and Hedinger beat him repeatedly with baseball bats. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Evansville.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name. His injuries included skull fractures, a scalp laceration and broken teeth. Investigators said he will be permanently disfigured. Other injuries included fractured back vertebrae, a broken right arm and a broken left wrist, police said.

Potts fled to Kentucky; police arrested her in January and extradited her back to Perry County. Police said Potts admitted she set up the victim, although she initially declined to identify the other two men because she was afraid of them.

State troopers and law enforcement officers from various agencies took Burch and Hedinger into custody early Wednesday morning.

Potts and Hedinger are being housed in the Perry County Jail, while Burch is in the Spencer County Jail. Hedinger and Burch are being held without bond; Potts is being held on $960,000 bond, according to state police.

Assisting agencies included the Perry and Dubois County Prosecutor’s Offices; Tell City and Huntingburg Police Departments; and Dubois, Perry and Spencer County Sheriff’s Offices.