BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a dirt bike crash in Brown County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to an area near the 8200 block of Highland Drive.

The initial investigation found 30-year-old Cody Cooper was driving a bike with a passenger when they collided with a second dirt bike in a wooded area. The passenger on Cooper’s bike was a juvenile, as was the person operating the second dirt bike, DNR said.

The juveniles were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

All three individuals suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Indianapolis-area hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation.