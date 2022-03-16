NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Three people were injured — two critically — during a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Noblesville.

Police were called to the area of Union Chapel Road and Eldorado Circle at about 7:20 a.m. Officers arrived to find a 2001 BMW 330 and a 2017 Honda Civic had been involved in a crash.

The driver of the BMW — a 19-year-old Liberty man — and his front-seat passenger — a 21-year-old from Trenton, Ohio — were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition, the Noblesville Police Department said. The driver of the Honda — a 35-year-old Noblesville man — was also taken to Ascension St. Vincent with non-life-threatening injuries, per NPD.

Police said it appears the BMW was traveling northbound on Union Chapel Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the Honda Civic, which was traveling southbound. The area was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.