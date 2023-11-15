COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-car collision Tuesday afternoon.

Police said shortly after 1:30 p.m., they were called to the 700 block of South Marr Road in regards to a crash with injuries on Nov. 14.

Officers later determined that a Chevy was headed north when it lost control and crossed over the center line. This caused the driver to strike an oncoming Toyota head-on.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevy were injured in the crash, according to the release.

The passenger of the Chevy was lifelined to an Indianapolis hospital where he is in “extremely critical condition.”

Police said the 66-year-old woman driving the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Bartholomew County Accident Reconstruction Team.