For people who detest traffic, crowds and the seemingly nonstop bustle of metro areas, it doesn’t get better than small town life.

Review site Family Destinations Guide polled 3,000 families across the U.S. to find the 150 best small towns to visit, and three Indiana towns made the list.

One of Indiana’s tallest waterfalls, Williamsport Falls, plunges over a large sandstone cliff in Warren County.

Williamsport, Stinesville and Patriot came in at No. 144, No. 148 and No. 150, respectively.

Williamsport

Williamsport is located along the Wabash River in Warren County. Its arguably biggest claim to fame is Williamsport Falls, the highest freefalling waterfall in the state.

According to the town’s website, Williamsport is believed to be the site where Paul Dresser wrote “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away” in the late 1890s.

Stinesville

Stinesville is in Monroe County and is considered part of the Bloomington metro area.

According to the latest U.S. Census, a little more than 200 people live in the small town.

According to Indianalandmarks.org, Stinesville developed in the 1850s as the limestone industry took off in southern Indiana. Only five limestone-faced buildings remain in downtown Stinesville today.

Patriot

Along the Ohio River and Indiana-Kentucky border is where you’ll find Patriot. The Switzerland County town is part of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Experience.

Fun fact: Former head of the United States Bureau of Reclamation Elwood Mead was born in Patriot, Indiana. Mead oversaw the construction of the Hoover Dam, and Lake Mead is named after him.

The No. 1 small town on the list was Holualoa, Hawaii. You can see the complete list here.