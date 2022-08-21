TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning, the university announced.

According to Terre Haute Police, there were five people total in the car, they are all believed to be ISU students, including some football players.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”

The University announced the news on their website and also announced the ISU women’s soccer game is being rescheduled due to the wake of the tragedy.

Counseling services are available for ISU students, faculty, and staff at 812-237-3939.