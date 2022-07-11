INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were taken to the hospital Monday after improperly-mixed chemicals led to an evacuation at the Alexandria Care Center in Madison County, officials announced.

Those hospitalized were taken either as a precaution or for other medical conditions that prevented them from being outside, according to Madison County Emergency Management.

Officials said maintenance was mixing chemicals when a mistake led to an emergency situation. Residents and staff were evacuated from the building and housed on buses.

Cleanup is underway and should be completed soon, Madison County Emergency Management said at about 12:20 p.m.