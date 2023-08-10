INDIANAPOLIS — Three lucky Hoosiers have $50,000 in their pocket and might not know it.

The Hoosier Lottery announced three tickets purchased for Wednesday’s drawing are worth $50,000.

The winning tickets were sold in Howard, Lake and Rush counties.

Two of the winners were Powerball tickets and were purchased at:

Speedway #5149 located at 930 S. Washington St. in Kokomo

in Kroger 96 located at 202 S. Main St. in Rushville

The third winner was a Powerball Double play ticket and was purchased at:

Sav-A-Stop located at 2847 165th St. in Hammond.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday are: 10-15-21-67-69 with the Powerball of 3.

The winning Double Play numbers for Wednesday are: 1-42-51-61-63 with the Powerball of 17.

The lottery reminds players they can check their ticket numbers on the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile app.

If you’re the lucky winner, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Saturday’s Hoosier Lottery drawing has reached a jackpot of $27.5 million.