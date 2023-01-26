Deep dish, thin crust, fire grilled — there’s no shortage of ways to make a pizza. Yelp is praising the wonder that is pizza in 100 different ways with its 2023 list of the top places for pizza in the United States and Canada.

A trio of Indiana pizza spots made the cut, including two in the Indianapolis area:

45. I Tre Mori (Fishers)

47. Iechyd Da Brewing Company (Elkhart)

59. Futuro (Indianapolis)

I Tre Mori

I Tre Mori (8220 E 106th Street) in Fishers is known for its wood oven pizza which is made, quite fittingly, in an oven made with wood from Modena, Italy. “Our wood oven heats up to 1000 degrees F, with its stone cooking the pizza evenly within 45 seconds, while the burning wood gives it a unique and authentic taste,” reads the restaurant’s About Us page.

Some of its unique offerings include the Pizza Tre Mori with ricotta cheese and granulated raw pistachio and the Pizza Tonna e Cipolla with tuna and onion.

Iechyd Da Brewing Company

Elkhart brewery Iechyd Da Brewing Company (317 N. Main Street) is a celebration of all things Welsh. And while pizza definitely doesn’t come from Welsh origins, the names on Iechyd’s menu do. They include such zingers as the Kidwelly, a pizza with smoked gouda, ham, and rosemary oil, and its meat lovers pizza, the Cardiff Carne.

And to answer what you’re probably wondering, Iechyd Da is pronounced “Yah-key-Dah.” It’s a Welsh toast akin to “cheers” or “prost.”

The brewery is 21 and over.

Futuro

Futuro Pizza (19 Cruse Street) cannot be contained to just one style of pizza. This spot on the outskirts of downtown Indy offers both Detroit and tavern style pies, including a few with drizzled hot honey (Bacon Basil and Spotted Pig).

Futuro came to life during the pandemic when married owners Sarah St. Aubin and Luke Tobias, who were non-essential workers at the time, were brainstorming a way to bring in an income.

“We were up late one night, and I said, ‘Look babe, if you can sell them, I can make them. We’re going to start making some pizza,'” Tobias told FOX59’s Sherman Burdette in July of 2021.

According to Yelp, the no. 1 pizza place in the country is Sapori Di 786 Degrees in Pasadena, California. You can see the entire list here: https://blog.yelp.com/community/yelps-top-pizza-spots-in-the-us-and-canada/.