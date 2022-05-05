LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three people are under arrest for suspected drug dealing after a joint operation uncovered a stash of methamphetamine, firearms, cash and other drugs in a Lafayette home.

Cody Sallee, 24; Michell Smith, 47; and Cassandra Baker, 32, have been charged with numerous drug charges.





From left to right: Cody Sallee, Michelle Smith, Cassandra Baker

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the drug bust was a joint operation between the department’s special operation division and the Tippecanoe County Drug Task Force. The warrant was served on Wednesday at a home in the 1300 block of Shenandoah Drive in Lafayette.

Police said items seized during the bust included four handguns, 407.61 grams of meth, .6 grams of fentanyl, 4.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 2 hits of acid, $1,646 in U.S. currency and drug dealing items including packaging materials and digital scales.