GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police and Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in a pursuit overnight. Indiana State Sergeant Todd Ringle says the incident started near Decker in Knox County when a trooper stopped a car for speeding. The trooper says that during the traffic stop, he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. As the trooper was calling for backup, the vehicle reportedly sped off and a pursuit began.

While in pursuit of the vehicle, the trooper says an object was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. The object struck the shoulder and sparked on impact before landing in the grass. The object was recovered after a search of the area and identified as the upper part of a handgun that had been stolen out of Chicago, IL.

Authorities used stop sticks to help disable the vehicle, which eventually came to a stop in Gibson County between County Road 100 and 225 North. After a search of the vehicle, the lower part of the recovered handgun was found with the serial number filed off. Three people in the vehicle were arrested.

Brianna Ransom, 20 Tyger Steen, 20 Dvontre Watkins, 21

The driver of the vehicle, Brianna Ransom, 20, was arrested on a charge of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle. Two of the passengers, 20-year-old Tyger Steen and 21-year-old Dvontre Watkins, were arrested on charges of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of an Altered Serial Number on a Firearm, and Interfering with a Criminal Investigation. All three are being held at the Knox County Jail. A fourth person in the vehicle was not taken into custody.

Highway 41 was shut down as the pursuit was taking place and the road has since reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.