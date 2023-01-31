JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers arrested three people in relation to a theft of hunting equipment and marijuana grow operation near Paris Crossing.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Paris Crossing. They found multiple stolen items, marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested: Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41.

Kinworthy was charged with misdemeanor theft, trespassing, cultivating marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, and felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

John and Megan Stacy were each charged with misdemeanor cultivating and possession of marijuana.

Conservation officers were assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department and the North Vernon Police Department.