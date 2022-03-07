CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Police believe drugs or alcohol were factors in a crash than killed a 26-year-old man Saturday in Carroll County, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Authorities identified the man as Justin Patton, of Demotte, Indiana. Toxicology results were still pending as of Monday.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office was made aware of a crash off of County Road 1200 West, north of CR 600 North in northwestern Carroll County.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy’s preliminary report indicates Patton was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on CR 1200 West when for unknown reasons the car left the roadway on the west side. It appeared the car struck a tree, rolled down an embankment adjacent to the Tippecanoe River and caught fire once it reached the bank, per CCSO.

Patton was ejected from the vehicle before it began burning, said the sheriff’s office. He was found near the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.