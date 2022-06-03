BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Organizers have announced the cancellation of the 2022 Taste of Bloomington, citing increased supply costs and labor shortages.

The Taste of Bloomington was scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 18 at the Showers Plaza on Morton Street.

But less than three weeks before the event, organizers posted a cancellation notice on the Visit Bloomington website.

“Ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local restaurant industry” was also listed as a reason into the cancellation. According to Visit Bloomington, key vendors were unable to participate this year.

“Those who paid for advance tickets will be refunded in full. We wholeheartedly thank all of the restaurants, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers who planned to participate in the event, and we hope to bring it back better than ever in 2023,” read the website.