LINTON, Ind. — A 2022 Silver Alert was canceled by Indiana State Police for a Linton woman after her remains were found.

ISP says 61-year-old Kendra Odle’s remains were found in Owen County and positively identified. They haven’t released when they were found or how she died.

Bloomington investigators are working with the Owen County Prosecutor’s office to investigate the death.

Odle was missing from Linton which is about 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis since April 23, 2022.

This is a developing story.