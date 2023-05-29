MUNCIE, Ind. — Two children and a man were found dead in a home where high readings of carbon monoxide were detected.

According to the Delaware County Coroner, the three deceased were found inside a home in the 1700 block of E. Yale Avenue on Sunday.

The coroner said the children were a girl, age 1, and a boy, age 3. The adult was a 24-year-old man.

At this time, the exact cause of death hasn’t been determined as tests remain pending.

The Muncie Fire Department did report high readings of carbon monoxide within the house, however, according to the coroner.

The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Muncie Fire Department along with the Muncie Police Department.