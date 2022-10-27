INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located at 7405 Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne. Another $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at JLG Food Mart at 5 South State Street in North Vernon.

If you purchased a lottery ticket at either of these locations, double check your ticket to see if you matched four of the five numbers.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers are: 19-36-37-46-56 with the Powerball of 24.

Play can also check their tickets by using the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.

Saturday’s jackpot will rank as the second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history, estimated at nearly $800 million. It will also be the fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.