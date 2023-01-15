In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing.

The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega Ball of 14.

A ticket purchased in Maine matched all numbers and the Mega Ball to win the $1.35 billion jackpot—the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. There were also 14 $1 million tickets that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball.

The jackpot resets to an estimated $20 million for the next Mega Millions drawing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17.