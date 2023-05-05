MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Two people ended up in the hospital after a collision involving two vehicles sent an SUV down an embankment in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of S State Road 37 and E Smithville Road.

Two vehicles—a GMC Acadia and a Hyundai Santa Fe—had been involved in a crash. Investigators said the Acadia was going westbound on Smithville Road near the intersection with SR37 when it crossed all lanes of SR 37 to continue west on Smithville.

The Acadia failed to yield the right of way to the Santa Fe, leading to a collision that sent the Santa Fe about 70 feet down an embankment. The crash set off airbags on both vehicles.

The driver of the Santa Fe ended up being trapped in the vehicle before emergency responders were able to get him out. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and complained of leg, chest and hip pain. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

The driver of the Acadia was also taken to IU Health Bloomington after complaining of hip pain. The driver admitted to having an alcoholic beverage before driving; a portable breath test showed the driver’s blood alcohol content was 0.17, below the legal limit of 0.08.

Two children in the Acadia suffered minor injuries, police said, and were released into the custody of family members at the scene.

The driver consented to a blood draw, which is standard procedure in serious crashes. No charges are pending and no arrests were made, police said. The crash will remain under investigation as police await the results of toxicology tests.