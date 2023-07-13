LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Tippecanoe County after a crash that left multiple people injured Wednesday evening.

Deputies with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 25 N. and CR N. 750 E, just north of Buck Creek, IN around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators revealed that the pickup truck failed to yield which was traveling east on State Road 25 N. and collided with a vehicle.

The truck had four occupants. One passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter to Indianapolis. A second passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where they were also transferred to a helicopter and flown to Indianapolis for severe injuries.

A third passenger and the driver were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is still ongoing.