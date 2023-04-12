BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people have been sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicles collided at a rural intersection west of Jamestown.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department said the two-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 7:37 a.m. at the intersection of West 750 South and 500 West.

Deputies reported arriving on scene and finding an orange Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota pickup both located in a field and severly damaged. The pickup appeared to be laying on its side.

The damaged Jeep. (Photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department)

The damaged Toyota pickup. (Photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department)

The scene of the accident at a rural Boone County intersection. (Photo provided by Boone County Sheriff’s Department)

The sheriff’s department said a Jamestown woman and a Lebanon man were found entrapped within the vehicles. Both drivers were extracted and transported to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation into what caused the collision is still ongoing.