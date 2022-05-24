BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — One semi has seemingly enclosed another in a crash on southbound I-65 closed early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. on I-65 at the I-865 split (near the Whitestown exit).

According to Whitestown police, a semi carrying aluminum cans for recycling had moved to the right shoulder due to a mechanical failure. A semi that was hauling furniture tried to get around it on the left but got caught, somehow slicing the other semi’s trailer open. The two trailers then became “locked.”

I-65 crash

I-65 crash

I-65 crash

I-65 crash

I-65 crash

I-65 crash

Crews have closed the right lanes of I-65. They say the closure is expected to last for two to three hours.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Some of the contents of the truck did get strewn on the road.