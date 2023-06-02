BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting injured two males around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

This happened off the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope, Indiana.

36-year-old and 2-year-old male victims were both found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Indianapolis area hospitals by Lifeline. They are both undergoing medical treatment and evaluation and their condition is unknown.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting stems from a family dispute.

35-year-old Robbie L. Perez has been identified as a suspect. Police say he is possibly driving a Chevrolet HHR with an Indiana license plate number “TKQ614”.

Robbie L. Perez (Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department)

Perez is considered armed/dangerous and could possibly be in any of the surrounding counties around Bartholomew County including Rush County. If you have any information to his whereabouts you are asked to call your local law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more information.