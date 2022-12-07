ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations.

The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on W. 27th Street.

“The alleged suspect ran out of gas and asked for help from a friend. There was a miscommunication and he didn’t get there,” said Madison County prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

Jacob Fite, 34, was arrested on one count of murder in connection to a homicide.

Police believe Fite became upset that Gray didn’t help him, so he showed up at his friend’s home and killed him.

“There’s an allegation that the suspect called other friends to help dispose of the body,” said Cummings.

Rodney Cummings says Fite’s friends called police resulting in his arrest.

Jacob Fite booking photo

Also on Tuesday, 51-year-old Claudette Williams was found stabbed to death inside her home on W. 11th Street.

The affidavit describes how 61-year-old Curtis Williams admitted he came home and found his wife having an affair with another man.

Williams confessed he “lost his mind” and cut his wife’s neck, but also insisted she slashed his wrist during the dispute.

According to court records, after police spoke to Williams at the hospital, they concluded his injuries were self-inflicted either as a suicide attempt or to establish self-defense.

“Domestic violence and domestic homicides can happen anywhere. It’s incredibly unfortunate,” said Cummings. “Ask for help before things escalate out of control.”

The separate homicide investigations are not believed to be related, but the prosecutor says having two homicides in Anderson on the same day is unusual.

“Anderson is a community experiencing troubled times. We have a crime level that’s unprecedented for the size of our community, but even in Anderson two murders in one day is not a common experience,” said Cummings.

Both suspects are being held at the Madison County jail without bond.