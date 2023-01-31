STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — Two Massachusetts men were arrested after Indiana state troopers found about 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

A state trooper pulled over a 2020 Mercedes SUV for an unsafe lane movement around 1:15 a.m. Monday on I-80 about four miles from the Fort Wayne exit.

According to Indiana State Police, two men from Worchester, Massachusetts were in the vehicle and were showing signs of impairment. ISP also said there was a strong smell of marijuana and open alcohol containers in the vehicle.

After searching the SUV, troopers found a large garbage bag in the spare tire well. Police said there were ten smaller bags inside, each containing about one pound of suspected marijuana.

The driver, Eric Njoroge Mwangi, 24, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing and possession of marijuana, plus operating while intoxicated.

The passenger, Abdulkarim Mbarushimana, 30, was also arrested and booked into custody for dealing marijuana.