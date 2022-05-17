HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Police say two people are dead after a police-involved shooting that happened after an officer as well as Good Samaritans stopped to help a vehicle on the side of the road.

According to Indiana State Police, a Palmyra police officer stopped to help a driver at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. The driver, identified as 31-year-old Justin Moore of Owensboro, Kentucky, was in a Ford Escape that was stopped in the middle of the road.

Two Good Samaritans in a pick-up truck also stopped to help as the officer arrived.

Police say “within seconds of exiting their cars,” shots were fired.

Moore and one of the Good Samaritans, 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan of Corydon, Indiana, was killed.

At this time, police have not said who fired the deadly shots nor how many weapons were involved.

The Palmyra police officer only had minor injuries.

ISP is investigating the shooting, at the request of Harrison County authorities.