PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Two people died in Putnam County Friday night after a tree fell on their car as severe weather swept through central Indiana.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to County Road 500 North near the intersection of County Road 25 West around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

A witness told investigators a vehicle was heading east on CR 500 North when a tree fell and hit it. Investigators said it appeared the large tree was uprooted before it crashed into the top of the driver’s side compartment.

The driver, 46-year-old Brooke Miles, and a passenger, 64-year-old Richard Miles Sr. were pronounced dead at the scene. Both are from Bainbridge.

Two juveniles were able to escape from the vehicle; they were taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. A third adult passenger had to be extricated before being taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition, police said.

Responding agencies included the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Putnam County EMS, Bainbridge Volunteer Fire Department and Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.