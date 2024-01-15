INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded early Monday morning to an apartment fire that sent two juveniles to the hospital.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, units were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive on the near northeast side.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two juveniles had been injured. One was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, while the other went to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

One of them was in serious condition and the other juvenile was stable, fire officials said.

IFD said it was too early to know what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.