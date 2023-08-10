BEECH GROVE, Ind. — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after two people were injured following a shooting outside of a bar.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 3:15 a.m. at Silver Bullet Bar, located at 410 Main Street, and found two males with gunshot wounds in the parking lot inside of a minivan. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where police say they are awake and breathing.

One of the victims is in critical condition but stable after an emergency surgery.

According to police, a third person may have been involved. Investigators found a shoe and blood on a nearby porch but have not been able to locate that person.

Investigators said two calibers of shell casings were located at the scene, but police haven’t determined if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Officers have been speaking with multiple people who were at the bar at the time of the shooting. Investigators revealed that they are reviewing surveillance video from inside the bar with an employer.

Police believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.