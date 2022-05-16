INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a crash near Brookside Park that left two people in critical condition.

IMPD responded to the intersection of Brookside Parkway S. Drive and Lasalle Street just before 12:25 a.m.

Police report a single vehicle struck a tree at the intersection.

A man and woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“At this point in time, we do not know if alcohol or any other narcotics were a contributing factor to this accident,” said IMPD Nighwatch Captain Mike Leepper.

Police continue to investigate.