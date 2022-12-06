ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police confirmed that two homicides are under investigation within the city.

According to the Anderson Police Department, one of the homicides is under investigation in the 2900 block of W. 11th Street while the other is under investigation in the 2200 block of W. 27th Street.

While both homicides are on the city’s west side, police said the homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.”

Police added that both scenes are secure and that “everyone involved is accounted for.”

No other details were released at this time as the investigations remain active and ongoing.

