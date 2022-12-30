HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two Henry County sheriff’s deputies were injured in a crash involving a semi on Thursday evening.

Indiana State Police responded around 8 p.m. on State Road 3 near an entrance ramp to I-70.

Investigators said two Henry County deputies, Christopher Hafley, 23, of Muncie and Derek Bertrand, 33, of New Castle, were assisting Knightstown police with an individual who was refusing arrest.

According to ISP, Hafley was driving a Dodge Durango that was a Henry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. He was headed south on State Road 3 when he was approaching the light to access I-70.

Hafley was behind two other marked police vehicles that successfully made their way through the intersection.

ISP said when it was Hafley’s turn to cross, a tractor trailer attempting to enter the on-ramp to I-70 pulled into the intersection.

“Deputy Hafley did not have time to react and struck the tractor trailer,” ISP said in a release.

Investigators determined Deputy Hafley had the right of way due to the automatic traffic signal displaying a green light. He also had his emergency lights and siren activated.

The semi driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Both deputies and the semi were checked out at the hospital. None had life-threatening injuries.