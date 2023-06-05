TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people have been sent to the hospital via helicopter after a grain truck tipped over on State Road 28 in rural Tipton County.

According to Indiana State Police, the semi-truck hauling grain tipped over near the intersection of State Road 28 and County Road 1050 West, just west of Tetersburg.

Police said grain has spilled across the roadway as a result of the crash. State Road 28 will be closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation.

State police confirmed two patients were flown from the scene of the crash to area hospitals for treatment.

At this time, state police could not confirm their condition or the extent of their injuries. No additional information about the patients was provided.

Tipton County residents are asked to avoid the area.

