WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating a head-on crash between two vehicles that killed two dogs Sunday afternoon.

This happened on the eastbound lanes of Sagamore Pkwy just west of the Wabash River bridge around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a westbound pickup truck had reportedly lost control for an unknown reason and crossed the center median, striking an eastbound SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV suffered very serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the West Lafayette Fire Department before being taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman was later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital as well.

According to the release, the couple in the SUV had two dogs riding in the car with them. They were sadly both killed in the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A blood sample was drawn as standard protocol for crashes involving serious injury or death. However, there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at (765) 775-5200.