INDIANAPOLIS — One man has lost two dogs and his home of 60 years after a fire broke out in the near northwest side home on Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Montcalm Street at approximately 10:46 a.m. after calls to 911 reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.

The owner of the home was at work at the time of the fire, IFD said, but four dogs were present.

Two of the dogs ended up perishing in the fire, the fire department said.

IFD said excessive clutter conditions inside the house made entry difficult and led to firefighters taking a defensive approach. The fire was marked under control in 30 minutes.