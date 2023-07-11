ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after a Monday afternoon drowning near Zionsville, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said that around 3:30 p.m. Monday, first responders were dispatched to a home north of Zionsville on a call of a possible drowning. The caller said that two individuals were found unresponsive in a pool.

When first responders arrived at the scene, the release said that they found 74-year-old Roland Lucian of Zionsville and 68-year-old Patricia Mock of Brazoria, Texas. Officials said that life-saving measures were conducted but both Lucian and Mock were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials stressed in the release that the incident continues to be under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.