ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people have died after a suspect vehicle crashed in Anderson while being pursued by local police in a chase.

Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight confirmed Sunday afternoon that two people have been pronounced dead following a crash inside Anderson city limits.

According to Ofc. McKnight, officers with the Pendleton Police Department were involved in a vehicle pursuit around 12:20 p.m. on 19th Street. The chase, McKnight said, eventually crossed into Anderson.

Shortly after, McKnight said that the suspect vehicle being chased by officers crashed. Two people inside the suspect car, APD confirmed, were pronounced dead.

According to APD Ofc. McKnight, the Anderson Police Department will be handling the crash scene and investigation while any pending criminal investigation will likely involve Pendleton PD.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.