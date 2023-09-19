TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people were pronounced dead after a Monday evening crash in Tippecanoe County, according to the Indiana State Police.

Officials said around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, officials with Indiana State Police responded to a crash on US 52 near County Road West.

Troopers said that a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was travelling northbound on County Road 400 West and struck a 2005 Pontiac G2 on the driver’s side when it crossed US 52.

Officials said that the driver and a passenger of the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene. The names of those individuals are expected to be released at a later time by the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

The driver of the Jeep, as well as another passenger in the Pontiac, were transported to an area hospital. Officials said their condition is unknown.