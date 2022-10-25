MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting two of the passengers.

As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Police said none of the occupants in the Saturn Ion were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

According to Indiana State Police, the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 850 South and 300 East.

Investigators determined that a 2004 Cadillac SRX being driven by an 18-year-old from Peru had been driving westbound on 850 South and came to a stop at a stop sign. The Cadillac then pulled into the intersection, according to police, striking the passing Saturn Ion.

Police clarified that 300 East has no stop signs at this intersection and that the Saturn Ion had the right of way.

After being struck, the Saturn Ion rolled at least once, ejecting both the 12-year-old passenger and the 17-year-old driver.

Police said the 17-year-old driver of the Saturn wasn’t injured but the driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital via ambulance for neck pain.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or narcotics contributed to the crash.

Maconaquah Schools posted a statement saying students involved in the crash were students of their school system.