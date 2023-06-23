PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Two men have been charged after being arrested in Ohio in connection to the grisly death of a Northwest Indiana man.

On June 13 at around 10:30 a.m., the Porter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chustak Public Fishing Area, located just off State Road 149 at 331 West 600 North.

A man, later determined as Derek Hartz, of Valparaiso, was found dead with trauma to his head just off a small trail.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that Hartz was found nude from the waist down on a deflated mattress with excessive bleeding from his skull.

Police said at the scene, a Virginia identification card was recovered and Hartz’s vehicle and cell phone were missing.

The next day, authorities in the Cincinnati region warned each other that the stolen vehicle may be in the area.

According to FOX19, Jawon Martin, 28, of Virginia, who is also known as Jada Monroe, was arrested following a police pursuit on I-75 near Cincinnati. His passenger, Domonic Brothers, 27, of Gary, allegedly ran off the expressway and was arrested nearby.

Martin (L) and Brothers (R)

In Indiana, Brothers is facing two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious injury.

Martin has been charged with auto theft at this time, according to Indiana court records. The pair are also facing numerous charges in Ohio.

A GoFundMe by the Hartz family has raised over $750 at this time.