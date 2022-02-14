ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found Sunday behind a northern Indiana outlet mall.

Elkhart police officers were called to the scene after the bodies of a male and a female were discovered about 10 a.m. Sunday in an alley behind a Papa Johns restaurant located in the strip mall.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the names of the deceased individuals or their causes of death.

“At this time we are working to confirm identities and notify the families. So until that notification is made the names are being withheld at this time,” said Jessica McBrier, a spokeswoman for the Elkhart Police Department.

The Elkhart police department’s homicide unit is investigating and officials have asked anyone with information about the two deaths to contact police.

Elkhart is located about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) east of South Bend.