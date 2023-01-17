MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim.

The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from Hanover to Madison.

Madison police spotted a car matching the vehicle’s description and pulled the driver over near Clifty Falls State Park.

According to police, as the car pulled to the side of the road, a meth pipe was thrown out of the window.

Officers then found more meth, along with fentanyl and marijuana inside the vehicle.

Police said their investigation determined the woman was neither kidnapped or held hostage by the driver.

The driver, Andrew M. Hoegeman, 34, of Osgood, was arrested for invasion of privacy, dealing and possession of methamphetamine, and obstruction of justice.

The passenger, Brandi R. Cuneo, 34 of Lawrenceburg, was arrested for false informing, obstruction of justice, and possession of methamphetamine.